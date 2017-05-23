Pair robs man on South Van Ness, power tools nabbed from Mission home

Police report a 25-year-old man was robbed by a man and a woman on South Van Ness Avenue between 16th and 17th streets at about 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, had been talking with a woman aged about 30 when a man estimated to be 24 years old came up from behind, then grabbed and held the victim. The woman then took the victim’s money and cell phone from his pockets and the pair fled the scene on foot. The victim was left with non-life-threatening injury and no arrest was made.

Burglary

Around 7 p.m. on Monday, a man estimated to be in his 20s entered a home on Guerrero Street between 24th and 25th streets and stole a power tool. The victimw as home at the time, but no arrest was made and no one was injured.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.