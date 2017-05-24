Pair mace victim in cellphone robbery

A 20-year-old man was maced and robbed while walking near 26th and Dolores streets early Wednesday morning. The suspects are described as a man and a woman in their mid to late 30s, who approached the victim from behind and said something to him. Once the victim turned around, the pair sprayed him with mace and took his money and cellphone. They fled the scene, evading arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found hereVictims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.

