Man stabbed with scissors in SF Mission, another beaten and robbed

A 43-year-old man was stabbed with scissors while leaving a bathroom on the corner of 16th and Potrero on Tuesday afternoon, according to the police crime report.

The suspect, a 51-year-old man, pulled out the scissors when the victim exited the bathroom at 3 p.m. He was placed under arrest, and the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Robberies

On Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, two robberies took place in the neighborhood, according to police reports. In both cases, one man distracted the victim while other men took their property.

In the first, the victim, a 56-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, at Mission and 26th streets, two suspects, 18-year-old men, approached him, and one distracted him by engaging him in conversation while the other hit him from behind and took his cell phone. The two suspects fled on foot down Mission street.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, and no arrests have been made. The victim’s cell phone has been recovered.

Early Wednesday morning, six men assaulted and robbed a 27-year-old man on the corner of Mission and 18th streets.

The men, estimated to be in their late 20s, approached the victim at around 2 a.m. One of the men distracted the victim by asking him questions. Then the other five beat him. They left with his hat, wallet and credit card.

No arrests were made, and the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.