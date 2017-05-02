Man refuses to buy stranger a drink, gets robbed

A man was held at knife-point after refusing to buy a drink for another man near 17th and Mission streets early Tuesday morning. The 31-year-old victim was approached by the suspect, a man estimated to be in his early 20s, on the sidewalk and was told to buy him something to drink.

When the victim refused, the suspect procured a knife and pressed it onto the victim. He then took the victim’s cash and fled southbound on Mission Street in a vehicle. Police have not reported an arrest and the victim was not harmed.

A teen robbed a 26-year-old  man riding a MUNI train near Church and Market streets on Monday. According to a police report, the victim had been using his phone and when the train stopped, the teen approached him and attempted to take it from him. A brief struggle ensued, during which the teen overpowered the man and exited the train, fleeing on foot. Police have not reported an arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found hereVictims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.

