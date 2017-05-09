Man gets face stomped by assailant while couple is robbed inside liquor store

A 39-year-old man was sent to the hospital after being stomped and kicked in the face repeatedly near Cesar Chavez Street and South Van Ness Avenue on Monday afternoon. It is unclear what motivated the attack, but police report that the victim was approached by a 45-year-old man around 1 p.m., who kicked the man repeatedly and then fled on foot. Police have not reported an arrest, and the victim’s injuries were not reported to be critical.

On the same block about 15 minutes later, a 57-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man became the victims of a robbery inside of a liquor store. According to police reports, the pair was standing near the counter inside of the store as a man and woman in their mid-20s entered. The woman distracted the victims as the man she was with swiped the elderly woman’s purse off the counter.

As the elderly man attempted to stop the suspects, the younger man pulled out a knife and threatened the victims with it. The elderly man stepped aside and the suspects managed to flee, evading arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.