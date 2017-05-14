Listen Local: It’s Bike to Work Day in San Francisco

Listen Local is Mission Local’s biweekly radio program. We broadcast live online at BFF.fm every other Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:00.

If you were too busy pedaling to tune in to our broadcast this week, here’s your chance to revisit. We talked with Chris Cassidy of the Bicycle Coalition about cycling resources for newbies and cycling reminders for old hands, cyclist and driver behaviors that make things difficult and what to do instead, and the latest on infrastructure.



Listen to this episode below or check out older programs on our BFF archives.