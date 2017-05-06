It’s spring and the Garden for the Environment is throwing a party

Witness an urban version of California’s famous superbloom at the Garden for the Environment’s fundraiser and spring garden party next Saturday. The garden, devoted to teaching sustainable gardening practices like composting, growing food, and reducing water use, relies on donations to function.

The party, featuring pizzas with ingredients from the garden, beer, wine, honey, music, a raffle, and tours, will serve as a fundraiser for the garden.

From Garden for the Environment education manager and occasional Mission Local contributor Adam Long:

“Your ticket supports our work teaching children and adults how to garden sustainably and covers all you can eat and drink at the event.”

Tickets are on a sliding scale from $40 to $100 and the event takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 13th.