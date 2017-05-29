Dolores Park style on a Sunday afternoon

If Dolores Park is any measure of where the stylish are shopping, Forever 21 and vintage topped the mentions on a sunny, but windy Sunday afternoon in the park. Here’s some some of the best-dressed among those enjoying park life in Dolores. (Make sure to wear your best looks, as we will be back next Sunday!)

: Black Nature was the first person we photographed. His bold mix of prints, translated to a bold yet stylish look. It was effortless, relaxed yet fashionable.: “I don’t really know what I’m wearing. I’m just wearing something that I think it just brings something out of me.”

Vibe: Sadie gave off all the boho, quirky and yet modern vibes you’d expect and want to see from a Dolores Park-goer. She skewed ‘60s, ‘90s and today, all at the same time.

Look inspired by: “OMG, I don’t know! Like Hippie, fun, free love. I don’t know!”

Brands: Forever 21, Macy’s

Vibe: You could spot Diandre’s pink motorcycle jacket from a mile away. The juxtaposition of a feminine pink jacket, hat (celebrating her upcoming wedding), and sunglasses, against chola-esque Dickie’s and skater Van’s made for a cool, eclectic look. Alyssa was giving off a fisherman nautical style, in a rich ‘70s palette. An on-trend fisherman hat and feminine braids completed the look.

Look inspired by:

Alyssa: “Fish sticks”

Brands: Alyssa: Item from thrift store, item from Portland, pants by Anthropologie, vintage Coach backpack, shoes by “clog store somewhere on Haight Street. Diandre: Party City pink cowgirl hat that says “Bride to Be,” a Zara pink faux leather jacket, vintage Esprit velvet tank, cropped Dickie’s, Van’s sneakers

: It was the pops of millennial pink that grabbed our attention. Ariance balanced pretty and grungy/punk nicely, with a pink jacket, scalloped-detail black tights, ‘90s side buns, and a choker. Erick’s pink visor was fun and on-trend, and the layering of a cropped “mermaid” embroidered hoodie over a mesh shirt was another on-trend, ‘90s-meets-2017 look.: “I don’t really have one. But I mostly shop at Forever 21, and then I kinda just like wear what I like, which is like a bit, kind of like grungy, but it’s kind of like girly too. But there’s not like an actual inspiration kind of thing.”: “I guess mermaid. I mean, it’s my birthday tomorrow, so I’m out having fun, enjoying the weather.”: “Just Forever 21, H&M, and Van’s.”: “Mainly Forever 21,” Levi’s

Vibe: You are judged by who you hang out with. This can work in your favor, if everyone in the group is dressed stylishly. This whole squad was on point, individually, and as a collective unit. Brianna’s red beret was attention-grabbing, while Georgina’s pinstriped jumpsuit was a fun spring outfit. Even though China was dressed for a theme party, her look was cute, preppy, and tied in with the group’s throwback vibes. The fellas were just as stylish. The looks were totally ‘90s Hip Hop, with primary color combinations that bring to vintage Cross Colours.

Brianna: “I’m inspired by thrifted, like all vintage clothing.”

Georgina: “Usually I do a lot of thrifted stuff, and I like to do like bigger, baggier, androgynous-type things, but today, I’m going for a little classier look, ‘cause the sun is out. And so I thought I’d bring on the jumpsuits.

Chyna: My outfit? Well I’m going to a country club-themed party later, so I had to wear this. But I don’t normally dress like this. But, yeah I’m wearing all my grandma’s clothes right now.

Zavia: “A clothing brand called Free Official owned by my friend Tyrese.

: “It’s Free. This is just the sun, I’m shinin’. I don’t know.”

Raven: “Well, this is a vintage [inaudible word omitted] jacket that was made in San Francisco, and so I’m kind of going with that.”

Vibe: Sitting pretty at the park, Bronte looked model-like in white shorts and a white top with of-the-moment rose embroidery. The look was fresh, young, and pristine.

Look inspired by: “I just like white for summertime, so that was the inspiration.”

Brand: Forever 21

Vibe: The day’s fashions wouldn’t be complete without someone reppin’ the Golden Gate Warriors. James, Christian and Mike were showing their Bay Area pride, and excitement for the NBA Finals to come with Dubs hats, shirts, and championship jersey.

Look inspired by: The Warriors, and the team’s roots in San Francisco, Cali Roots Festival

Brand: Warriors gear

Vibe: Friends who slay together, stay together. Another set of friends that grabbed our attention, these ladies looked like a girl group, with matching distressed jeans and neutral jackets. They even coordinated their drinks.

Look inspired by:

Michelle: “Well I’m from SoCal, so I thought it’d be really, really cold up here, so I had to go with the fur, thought it’d be fun.”

Crystal: “I wanted to wear flat shoes. I started with the shoes, and then kind of like built up. And I brought the long coat because I thought it was going to be cold, but it cleared up.”

Megan: “I was cold and I wanted to match them.”

Brands: Michelle: Topshop jacket, Aritzia t-shirt. Crystal: Asos coat, jeans from Nordstrom Rack, Vince Camuto shoes

Megan: LF top, Lucky jeans

Vibe: It’s not surprising that Andrea is a stylist. Her look was like a ray of white light that shone at the park. Cute white overalls matched with vintage white boots made for an effortless, but still chic outfit.

Look inspired by: “Ooo. I feel like a painter today, but not really any specific inspiration. Just summery and white and comfy.”

Brands: Urban Outfitters overalls, Brandy Melville tank, vintage boots

We saw this group of girls looking stylish, and a little tough, while sitting together taking a selfie. They were all coordinated, in black and army green, wearing chic shades, and emanating a badass vibe. One girl was even part of probably the most noted trend in the park today: black leather jackets.

Look inspired by:

Kaylee: “Honestly, I am into the skater vibes a little bit.”

Ashley: “Very relaxed dance teacher vibes.”

Brittany: “I just look for casual cute. Yeah.”

Jordan: “It’s not mine! It’s Kaylee’s! I don’t know, she picked it out for me.”

Brands: Kaylee: Michael Kors sunglasses, Target jacket, H&M top and jeans, Michael Kors bag, Van’s high top sneakers.Ashley: Ray Ban sunglasses, Ashley Outwear jacket, Target t-shirt, Madewell jeans, H&M bag, Converse sneakers. Brittany: Tobi top and shoes, Target jacket, H&M jeans, Urban Outfitters bag. Jordan: Urban Outfitters top, Forever 21 jacket, Target jeans, Pac Sun sunglasses, Adidas sneakers