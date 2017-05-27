Carnaval Takes Off
Main Stage. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
The city’s 39th Carnaval kicked off today and will continue tomorrow with the Parade. The day was warm and attendance was strong with thousands eating, watching and enjoying the music.
Dancer prepares to go on stage.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
No parade til Sunday but this man is in full costume.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Afro Latin dance.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Drummer is unbothered by SFPD telling him to take the show elsewhere.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Grilled Chicken. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Globos.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Bucket Man. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Cohiba. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Elotes :). Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Find “Dying Breed” apparel at Carnaval or at 24th and Treat in collaboration with Mission Skateboard. My favorite pop up today.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Cultures.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Face Painting. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Over a dozen bystanders take a break to eat.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Bailadores ready to go!
Photo by Daniel Mondragón
