Burned stroller discovered near Mission District home

Police report that fire investigators responded to Maxwell Court on Thursday evening around 5:20 p.m. after a woman had returned home to find a burned stroller near her unit.

The woman’s neighbor told police that she saw the stroller burning and had put out the fire. Nobody saw a suspect, however. No arrests have been made, and nobody was injured.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.