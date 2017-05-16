“Bling My Vibe” contest to reach its climax, asks for your votes

Good Vibrations, San Francisco’s purveyor of high-quality sex accessories and educational material, is hosting its annual Bling My Vibe! contest and needs voters to decide which is the fairest of them all.

Staff, sex celebrities, and members of the public have been painting, decoupaging, bejeweling, dressing, and sculpting vibes in workshops around the city. Now their creations will be pitted against one another in an online voting contest and are on display at the Polk St. store. The entries, catalogued here, are each fantastical and outrageously glamorous in their own right, but it’s the names that elevate vibrator decoration to an art. You might not be excited by “Hank the Hornycorn,” but who can resist the simple location-specific elegance of “Coitus Tower?” Or perhaps it’s politics that gets you going and “Cheeto Out of My Uterus” will tickle your fancy.

Winners will be announced on Sunday.