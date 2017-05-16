Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by car on Cesar Chavez St.

A a 25-year-old bicyclist remains in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Monday morning near the intersection of Cesar Chavez and Alabama streets. Police report that the 29-year-old driver was traveling westbound on Cesar Chavez Street toward Valencia Street around 8 a.m., and struck the bicyclist while attempting to make a turn.

Police also reported two robberies in the Mission. A 65-year-old woman walking near the intersection of 21st and Valencia Street around 11:45 p.m. on Monday was targeted by a suspect estimated to be in his 20s. The man approached the woman, snatched her purse, and then fled the scene on foot. The victim attempted to chase her robber, and witnessed him getting into a nearby vehicle that fled eastbound on 21st Street. No arrests have been made.

At 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was confronted by a group of about eight men who assaulted and robbed him near 16th and Mission streets. The man had left a business in the area when he was targeted by the group, who assaulted him and then robbed him of his cell phone and wallet. The victim proceeded to follow the group and demand his property back. One of the suspects then threw his debit card at him, and the group fled the scene. The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries, and police have not made any arrests.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.