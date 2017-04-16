Want an update on St. Luke’s? Community meeting coming up

The Cesar Chavez Street entryway as planned for the new St. Luke's Hospital. Image courtesy HerreroBoldt

California Pacific Medical Center staff are inviting community members to a meeting to learn more about the construction of the new St. Luke’s Hospital building.

On Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m., neighbors are invited to hear about 2017 construction milestones and plans for the medical office building. Updates will also be available about the demolition of older buildings.

The meeting will be held at the St. Luke’s Campus, Hartzell Building, Grand Canyon Conference Room (entrance at 555 San Jose Ave at 27th St.)

To RSVP for the meeting, please call 415-373-4775 or email stlproject@cpmc2020.0rg