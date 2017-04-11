VIDEO: SF art store struggles against e-commerce

The owners of Artillery A.G. discuss how online purchasing is affecting small businesses in San Francisco’s Mission District. This part of an occasional series – Shop Local Disrupted – that will look at how local retail is being upended by an ongoing transformation of the country’s retail economy. On Thursday, the owners of Artillery will unveil a new look that offers fewer designers in an attempt to highlight the best of the Bay Area. Stop by and visit at 2751 Mission St.

