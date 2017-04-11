The owners of Artillery A.G. discuss how online purchasing is affecting small businesses in San Francisco’s Mission District. This part of an occasional series – Shop Local Disrupted – that will look at how local retail is being upended by an ongoing transformation of the country’s retail economy. On Thursday, the owners of Artillery will unveil a new look that offers fewer designers in an attempt to highlight the best of the Bay Area. Stop by and visit at 2751 Mission St.
VIDEO: SF art store struggles against e-commerce
Filed under: Business, Featured, Front Page, Mission Street, Mobile, Multimedia, Newsletter, Today's Mission, Topics, Video
Tagged: art, Artillery Apparel Gallery, Business, mission street, shop local disrupted
Something to add?