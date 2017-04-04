Up and coming talents make their move at ODC’s Wild Bodies

For weeks, six up and coming artists in the world of contemporary dance have been creating performances that dig into the personal and the political that will premiere this weekend in ODC’s 68th season of the Pilot Program in a show called “Wild Bodies.”

The choreographers, who are also dancers, have taken the initiative on every part of the production, including ticket sales and technical production.

Among the performers is a fixture of the local dance scene, Kristin Damrow, who teaches regularly at both ODC and Dance Mission Theater, all while directing a pre-professional teen company called Body Language and running her own eponymous dance company.

Over the course of 11 weeks, the dancers have produced a show that explores the limits and shapes of bodies while touching on politically salient themes like female empowerment, shared spaces, and personal agency.

All performances will be at the ODC Dance Commons, Studio B at 351 Shotwell Street. Shows take place on Saturday April 8 at 8 p.m. and on Sunday April 9 at 4 and 7 p.m. More details available here and tickets can be purchased here.