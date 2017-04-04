Two men targeted in separate Mission District robberies

A 42-year-old man was robbed at gun point while sitting in his car early Monday morning. The victim had parked near the intersection of 18th and York streets when, around 12:45 a.m., two men estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old, approached him with a drawn gun. One of the men pointed the gun at the victim and demanded that he hand over his wallet.

The victim complied, and the men fled southbound on York street. Police have not reported any arrests.

Also on Monday, at 2:30 a.m., a 41-year-old man was robbed while walking near 16th and Mission streets. The man was reportedly walking home when he was approached from behind by four unidentified men who first grabbed him and then demanded his property.

When the victim refused to comply with their demands, the men went through his pockets and took his cell phone and wallet. The group then fled on foot, evading arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.