Starting Friday, peep into the Mission’s past

Our friends at the Mission Media Arts Archive collective will be featuring This Was Then, a compilation of three short films featuring the Mission in the 1970s and 1980s at the Peephole Cinema in Orange Alley near 26th Street. The shorts will show 24-hours a day from Friday through May 18.

The films include a youth council strike, a day in Dolores Park and a night of low-rider cars and Cholo pride.

The collective of filmmakers, Ray Balberan, Ginger L. Godines and Vero Majano “believe that by showing these films to contemporary audiences, we all collectively preserve a past Mission.”

Below is a description of the films from the filmmakers.

Mission Life (film still, 1.54)

The familiar sights of Dolores Park and Mission High School stand out among images of families, street gamblers and musicians in a film capturing an early 1970ies Mission District.

Sears Picket Line (film still, 1.35)

Film footage of the Mission Area Youth Council members picketing Sears to demand jobs and respect.

Black Orchid Lipstick (film still, 1.16)

Black Orchid Lipstick gives us a glimpse into the social scene of teenage girls in the Mission District on a weekend night. This film was originally presented as a video installation in Two-Four Home Girls, Circa 1980 as part of the Solo Mujeres show at the Mission Cultural Center in 2010.

And some more on Peephole Cinema from the press release:

Peephole Cinema was founded by Laurie O’Brien in 2013 and is part of a miniature cinema collective with satellite projects in three cities: San Francisco, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles. In each location, silent film shorts are screened 24/7 through a dime-sized peephole installed in a public location. The San Francisco cinema is curated by Sarah Klein.

