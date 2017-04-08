SF Lowriders celebrate Selena

Lowrider tribute to Selena. Photo by Lola M. Chavez
By

Some 50 or so lowriders celebrated Selena on Saturday in the Mission District. Some parked, some cruised and everyone had a good time. The vent was sponsored by the San Francisco Lowrider Council and was part of an effort to bring Bay Area Latinos to the Mission District.

Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Photo by Lola M. Chavez

