Robber flags down victim, robs him of cash and car

A woman in her 20’s robbed a 31-year-old man near 19th and Capp streets early Wednesday morning. At about 6:30 a.m., the man was reportedly driving near the intersection when the woman flagged him down. Upon getting into his vehicle, the woman procured a knife and threatened the victim and demanding his money. Fearing for his life, the suspect complied, and continued driving.

The suspect demanded more money, and the victim jumped out of his car at 18th and Folsom streets and ran for safety. Once police arrived at the scene, the woman and the car were missing.

A 37-year-old woman was transported to the hospital on Wednesday evening after a verbal argument between her and a 21-year-old man escalated. At 9:27 p.m., the man and the woman were arguing on Maxwell Street, between 15th and 14th Street, when the man got upset and assaulted her, according to police reports. The woman fled the scene and was later treated for her non-life threatening injuries, and police have not reported an arrest.

Also on Wednesday, at 5:20 p.m., two women in their early 30s assaulted and robbed a 40-year-old woman near Cesar Chavez Street and Potrero Avenue. According to a police report, both suspects approached the woman, and as one yelled at and punched the victim, the other stole her backpack and cell phone. Both suspects fled in an unknown direction, and the victim refused medical attention.

A 20-year-old man armed with a knife who was denied entry to a bar near 21st and Mission streets at 1:35 a.m. on Thursday slashed the hand of the 39-year-old man who denied him entry, sending the latter to the hospital. Police have not reported an arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.