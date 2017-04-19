Pop-up art “Parlor” to debut at site of future Valencia development

Before a former motorcycle workshop becomes a multi-story housing development, it will be home to a pop-up arts and design shop called “Parlor.”

The developers of a mixed-use project planned for 235 Valencia Street at Clinton Park are sponsoring an arts and design pop-up at the site, which they describe as “Part community living room, part art house, and part greenhouse.”

The collection will feature the work of local artists and designers like Ronald Chase, the founder and director of San Francisco Art & Film, and Primo Pitino, a DJ and artist who will paint a mural on the building’s facade. Design and fabrication workshop Oak + Fog, together with StoreFrontLab curator Arianne Gelardin, came up with the Parlor concept.

“A stimulating, sensory retreat, Parlor invites the community to stop in, meet new people and experience an evolving collection of art, objects and other creations,” a written release notes.

Parlor will host an opening reception Thursday, April 20 from 6-9 p.m. to kick off the pop-up and unveil the mural.