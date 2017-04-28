Officers in patrol cars collide at 15th and Mission streets

Police report that two marked police cars collided Thursday at 10:44 p.m. at 15th and Mission Streets. The were responding to a request for backup.

Two officers were in one of the cars, and a single officer in the second. Both had their lights and sirens on as they sped to the scene at 15th and Valencia streets. The crash resulted in one car hitting a fire hydrant before coming to a stop at a building.

All three officers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the original incident they had been responding to was handled by other officers. The Traffic Collision Investigation Unit would handle the investigation, police said in a statement.

A reader reported several hours after the incident that the area remained cordoned off.