Mission Crit IV Race Prep

The Mission Crit IV race will begin with heats at 5 p.m. today.

From their website: The Mission Crit is an unsanctioned bicycle race held on a short, technical circuit in the Mission District of San Francisco. It is the first race of its kind to win approval from the City of San Francisco. The 40-minute race pits elite road racers, track racers, and bicycle messengers against each other on fixed-gear track bicycles in a fast-paced, high-adrenaline competition.