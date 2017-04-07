Man robbed, threatened at gunpoint after falling asleep in robber’s car

A 40-year-old man was robbed while asleep and threatened with a gun after he confronted his robber. The victim reported getting into the car of a 45-year-old man car near Ellis and Polk streets and after driving around for some time, he fell asleep in the vehicle. When the victim awoke, he realized that his wallet was missing and confronted the driver.

The latter instructed the victim to get out of his the car and brandished a handgun. The suspect drove off in an unknown direction, evading arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.