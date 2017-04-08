Hundreds of SF protesters march against rape
Protesters carrying an image of Brock Turner, the Stanford swimmer who was sentenced to three months for sexual assault. Kayla Hill (right), "I'm walking because I'm really fed up with the bullshit of white people getting away with things that people of color would not get away with."
Valerie Macias (left) "I'm walking today because I'm tired of people getting raped. Men and women, kids and adults, and I think it should stop now." Photo by Lola M. Chavez
Several hundred protestors, the majority of them women, showed up on Saturday afternoon for the 12th annual Walk Against Rape march that began and ended at the Women’s Building on 18th Street. Here are some of those who marched and why.
The Walk Against Rape march makes it’s way down Mission Street. Photo by Lola M.Chavez
Jazmyn Wright (right) “I’m here one, because I’m a survivor. Two, to support other survivors, and three, to make people aware.” Photo by Lola M. Chavez
Lucas Motro marches to show his support. Photo by Lola M. Chavez
Jude Dievold, marches to end violence against women and screenprints clothing to support feminist cause. www.etsy.com/shop/killthepartriarchy Photo by Lola M. Chavez
Ken St. George marches to support all women and “the fact that sometimes men don’t do right things. We need to support our women and to educate our men about what’s the right thing to do.” Photo by Lola M. Chavez
Natasha Arnold, “I’m walking because I have friends who have been raped, and I don’t think rape culture is acceptable anywhere in the world.” Photo by Lola M. Chavez
The Walk Against Rape march makes it’s way down Mission Street. Photo by Lola M.Chavez
Related
You may also like:
Full name required to post. For full details, read
Something to add?