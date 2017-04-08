Hundreds of SF protesters march against rape

Protesters carrying an image of Brock Turner, the Stanford swimmer who was sentenced to three months for sexual assault. Kayla Hill (right), "I'm walking because I'm really fed up with the bullshit of white people getting away with things that people of color would not get away with." Valerie Macias (left) "I'm walking today because I'm tired of people getting raped. Men and women, kids and adults, and I think it should stop now." Photo by Lola M. Chavez