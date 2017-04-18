Dolores Street median parking goes live this weekend

Signs and red paint are being installed on Dolores Street from 14th to 18th streets to kick off the beginning of a pilot project that legitimizes the long-tolerated though de jure illegal practice of parking alongside the street’s medians.

As of Friday, April 21, anyone may park along the medians, though only in certain times and locations:

Fridays, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

o Dolores Street between Alert Alley and 16th Street, southbound only

Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

o Dolores Street between Alert Alley and 16th Street, southbound only

Sundays, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

o Dolores Street between 14th and 18th streets, both northbound and southbound

Hopefully the signs and paint will be enough to clear that up for anyone who doesn’t want to memorize it. An important addendum to keep in mind, though, is that parking between the medians (in the gaps between the concrete curbs in the center of the streets) is illegal and will now be enforced. Drivers will also be ticketed for parking too close to the intersection, under a new attempt to improve visibility at the intersections.

Parking officials will begin enforcing the new rules on Friday — perhaps to the surprise of Dolores Park visitors. The pilot program lasts for 16 months and will be subject to further review by the transit agency board.