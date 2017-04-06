Dance Mission throws a party, hosts silent auction, for youth program

Food, drink, bidding, and of course, a show will come to Dance Mission Theater this Sunday, April 8 in a fundraiser benefiting the Dance Mission Youth Program scholarship fund and teachers’ salaries.

The event includes a dance party as well as a dance class and performance. Hip hop instructor and founder of the San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest Micaya will emcee the event, and performers will include Maikaze Daiko, SoulForce, and the Grrrl Brigade.

Additional details are available on the event page, and tickets can be purchased in advance here.