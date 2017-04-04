Chicano International Film Festival visits 24th Street this weekend

A film festival highlighting Chicano work and perspectives in Los Angeles will have a sister event in the Mission District for the first time in its more than 20-year run, bringing a party, panelists, and a screening to 24th Street on April 8 and 9.

Organizations all along 24th Street will host thematically fitting events for the festival all day on Saturday, like screenings about art activism and political engagement at Galería de la Raza and a panel about immigrant children’s experiences in education at Mission Girls. Local films will make appearances too, including films about Alex Nieto and Luis Gongora, two men shot and killed by police officers in San Francisco, and The Other Barrio, a noir about gentrification and fires.

Saturday’s events will culminate with a party at the Mission Cultural Center, but events continue the next day at Brava Theater Center.

See a full Saturday schedule below and additional details, including the forthcoming Sunday schedule, here. Tickets are secured via a donation to La Raza Centro Legal.