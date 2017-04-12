Adult men wrestle with teen over cell phone

A teen was robbed while riding the bus near 22nd Street and Potrero Avenue on Thursday evening. At about 10:16 p.m., a struggle ensued over the teen’s iPhone 7 after two men estimated to be in their early to mid-20s approached her and attempted to grab the cell phone from her hands.

When the teen refused to let go, one of the men managed to pull her off the bus and wrestle the cell phone from her grip. Both suspects fled the scene on foot, evading arrest. The teen was not injured in the robbery.

A burglar entered the residence of three women sometime between 1:30 and 8 a.m. on Tuesday and made away with a digital camera, a laptop and bicycle. The burglar had entered the home on Hill Street, between 21st and 22nd streets, through a rear window while the women were sleeping, and then fled with the stolen property out of the front door. Police have not reported any arrests.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.