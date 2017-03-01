Woman Robbed at South Van Ness Gas Station

A 26-year-old woman was robbed at a gas station on 26th Street and South Van Ness Avenue early Wednesday morning. According to police reports, the woman was standing at the gas station at 3:15 a.m. when she was approached by an unidentified man who grabbed her arm, reached into her pockets and stole her cash. The man walked away, evading arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.