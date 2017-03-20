Woman escapes kidnapper, man arrested in fork stabbing

San Francisco Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping near 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue on Saturday. At about 9 p.m., the female victim and the suspect, a 55-year-old woman, reportedly walked into the suspect’s residence near the intersection. Upon entering the lobby, the victim refused to accompany the suspect into her upstairs room.

The suspect then grabbed the victim and dragged her toward an elevator in the lobby. When the suspect let go of the victim, the woman fled in a taxi and later flagged down police to report the incident. Police have not reported any arrests.

A string of assaults and two arrests

A 43-year-old man was arrested Saturday after stabbing another man with a fork. The attack sent the victim, a 53-year-old man, to the hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition. According to police reports, the victim was crossing the street near 17th and Sanchez streets at 8:58 a.m. when the suspect approached him and stabbed him with the fork – it is unclear what motivated the attack.

At 8 p.m. on Saturday, a 35-year-old man was assaulted while walking home. The victim was approached and then punched by another man, estimated to be of the same age, near 18th and Lexington streets. The attacker fled, an the victim was injured and went to a nearby hospital. He later reported the incident at Mission Station, but police have not made an arrest in the attack.

Minutes after midnight on Sunday, a 20-year-old man was physically assaulted by an unidentified group of people near 18th and Castro streets. It is unclear what motivated the attack and how it unfolded, but the man was transported to a nearby hospital in non-life threatening condition afterward. Police have not reported any arrests.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with an assault near 19th and Capp Streets on Sunday morning. At 1:29 a.m., the suspect punched a 40-year-old man near the intersection, causing the latter to fall to the ground. The victim was injured and transported to the hospital in non-life threatening condition.

On Friday morning, an argument in Clarion Alley between two men in their early 30s escalated when one of the men struck the other with a handgun. The attacker fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle while the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Two robberies

A man and a woman, both 26, were robbed at gunpoint and assaulted on Sunday morning by a group of six unidentified men in a car. The pair was walking near 16th and Folsom streets at 1:05 a.m. when the suspects pulled up beside them in a car. Five of the suspects exited the vehicle to confront the victims, and one of them pointed a gun at the victims and demanded that they give up their property.

The 26-year-old man was hit when he refused to give up his belongings, and the suspects then proceeded to rob the woman. After taking her cell phone, cash and purse, the group fled in the car, evading arrest.

A 39-year-old man was robbed of his digital camera at Dolores Park at 10:45 p.m. on Friday. The man had set his camera down to look at a statue, and when he turned around, saw a woman in her early 20s pick the camera up and put it in her pocket. When the victim attempted to get his camera back, the woman punched him, and then handed the camera to a 22-year-old man who was with her. Both suspects then fled eastbound on 18th Street, evading arrest.

Fire investigation

Police and fire fighters responded to reports of a burning vehicle at York and 19th streets at 4 a.m. on Saturday. Fire fighters managed to extinguish the fire, and no suspect information or injuries were reported.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.