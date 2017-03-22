Two men stabbed in separate incidents, one critically injured

A man is in critical condition after a stabbing early Wednesday morning near 14th and Mission streets. It is unclear how the incident unfolded, but according to police reports, officers responded to the area at 4:47 a.m. after a caller reported a fight on the street. The unidentified suspect reportedly stabbed the man in the leg and fled, evading arrest.

At 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, a 33-year-old man was stabbed with an “unknown thin metal object” near the intersection of Stevenson Street and Duboce Avenue. The victim and the suspect, estimated to be in his late 40s, reportedly knew eachother. Police report that the suspect approached the victim, used the metal object to stab him, and then fled the scene. The man has not been apprehended.

Also on Tuesday, at 6:22 p.m., a 25-year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint near 22nd and Mission streets. The unidentified suspect brandished a knife and threatened the woman with it, then fled on a bike with clothing that he stole from her. Police have not reported an arrest in connection to the robbery.

A 26-year-old man awoke to find a burglar in his home near Dolores and Liberty streets on Monday night. At about 11:55 p.m., the man heard rustling in another room of his house and discovered that another man had entered as he slept. After being discovered, the burglar fled, taking with him a computer, a game console and a backpack. Police have not reported an arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.