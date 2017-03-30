Three-hour jam to close out bluegrass band’s 20-year run at Atlas Cafe tonight

Regulars at Atlas Cafe might have seen the farewell note taped to the window from the collective of musicians who have played bluegrass music there for nearly 20 years.

“Come on by for one more night of fun. Thanks for all the love and support over the years,” the note reads. Thursday, March 30 from 7 to 10 p.m. will mark their last gig at the cafe.

As the San Francisco Chronicle reports, they always run out of time, so on Thursday night they’ll pack the house with musicians and play for three hours without pause.