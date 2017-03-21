Supervisors propose excluding businesses that help build Trump’s wall (SF Gate)

SF Gate reports that Supervisors Hillary Ronen and Aaron Peskin will announce legislation today to prevent the city from doing business with companies that participate in building the wall along the U.S. Mexican border

Two supervisors will introduce legislation Tuesday that would bar San Francisco from contracting with companies that seek a contract to work on the wall during the bidding period, regardless of whether the companies win a contract.

“It is time to move beyond symbolism and use the power we have as a city to fight for the values we hold most dear,” said Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who is introducing the legislation with Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

