Stabbing threatens boy’s life, nine robbed in SF Mission

A 15-year-old boy was left in life-threatening condition after a stabbing Friday night, police report.

A physical altercation had developed in a parking lot on 16th Street and Potrero Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on March 24. A man estimated to be in his 40s assaulted the boy and stabbed him with a knife before fleeing in a pickup truck. The boy was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. No arrest has been made.

Home Invasion Robbery

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, a man asleep inside his home on Valencia Street between 21st and 22nd streets was struck in the head with what may have been a pipe by one of three men who had entered his home. The men took the victim’s backpack and laptops as the victim chased them out of his home.

None of the men were arrested, and the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Other Robberies

A 22-year-old man was waiting for the bus at 24th and Mission streets at 12:38 a.m. on Saturday when two men in their 20s approached him. One of the men held a knife to the man’s side, while the other grabbed his backpack and took it. Both men fled eastbound on 24th Street, and no arrests were made. The man was uninjured.

Three women in their 20s robbed a 27-year-old man with a tire iron early Saturday morning. At 3 a.m., the man was walking near 25th and Alabama streets when the women pulled up alongside him in a car. One of the women got out and demanded the man’s money, then struck him with the tire iron. The other two robbers also jumped in, attacking the man and taking his wallet, cell phone, and backpack. The robbers fled in their car and were not arrested, while the man was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Saturday morning at 3:45 a.m., a man was attacked by three other men at 18th and Mission streets. The attackers punched the victim, who fell to the ground injured. The men had taken his phone. The victim was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition, and no arrest was made.

A woman estimated to be 60 years old stole a 49-year-old woman’s jacket inside a store on Potrero Avenue between 15th and 16th streets on Saturday morning. At around 9 a.m., the older woman approached the younger and threatened her, then grabbed her and took her jacket. The suspect fled the scene on foot, heading northbound on Potrero Avenue, and was not arrested. The victim was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 3:28 p.m. on Saturday, a 41-year-old man was standing outside his workplace on South Van Ness Avenue between 14th and 15th streets when a man approached him and demanded his wallet. The suspect then punched the victim, took his wallet from his pocket, and fled on foot, evading arrest and leaving the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

That evening, at 8:30 p.m., a 49-year-old man was parked at 23rd and Guerrero streets when a man and a woman got into the car with him. One of the pair tried to punch the man, then took his camera, lens, and camera case. The robbers fled on foot and were not arrested, and the victim was uninjured.

On Sunday afternoon at 3:35 p.m., an argument escalated into a robbery on Harrison Street between 26th and Cesar Chavez streets. A woman in her 30s was in an argument with a 66-year-old woman, and the older woman was filming the younger one on her phone. The younger woman then punched the older, grabbed the phone, and fled. No arrest was made, and the victim was injured, though she did recover her phone.

Three men using a handgun robbed a 28-year-old man of his wallet at 12:45 a.m. on Monday. The victim was walking on 23rd Street near Capp Street when he was approached by the men, one of whom punched him and another of whom hit him with a hard object, possibly the gun. The suspects fled on foot, and were not arrested, while the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Carjacking

At 1:30 a.m. on Monday, a 40-year-old man was opening his garage on 24th Street between Folsom and Shotwell streets to put away his car when to female suspects, estimated to be between 16 and 20 years old, got into the car. The man had left the engine running, and the suspects began to drive away.

The man made an effort to prevent this by jumping on to the car, but jumped off once the suspects began to drive faster eastbound down 24th Street. No arrest has been made. The victim was left with a non-life-threatening injury.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.