Saturday’s 24th St. Art Crawl To Celebrate Women’s History Month

A mural in remembrance of Sandy Cuadra on Harrison and 24th Streets, outside the Mission Girls Neighborhood Centers.

Returning to 24th Street this Saturday is Paseo Artistico – a free art crawl that will enliven the 24th Street corridor from Valencia Street to Potrero Avenue with song, art and film.

Activities for the event will kick off at 11 a.m. at the Precita Eyes Mural Arts Center. In celebration of Women’s History Month, participants are invited to embark on a bilingual, guided mural tour focusing on female muralists and artists and their history in the Mission.

A block over, Alley Cat Books and Gallery is inviting community members to create signs and posters in support of equality for all by hosting a workshop called “Signs of the Times,” while Accion Latina is opening its doors to those with an interest in learning the art of silkscreen printmaking.

The art crawl will also feature live music at Adobe Books, a free film screening and an outdoor dance performance hosted by Dance Mission Theater at the 24th Street BART Plaza.

Paseo Artistico will take place this Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.