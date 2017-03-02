Robber Stabs 58-Year-Old Victim in Mission District

Police report a 58-year-old man was stabbed early Thursday morning. The man was walking near 25th and Mission streets together with a second, 31-year-old, man at 12:45 a.m. the morning of March 2, when a man and woman approached. The male suspect stabbed the older man before taking his cell phone, while the woman pushed the second victim and took his wallet. Both suspects fled on foot and were not arrested. The stabbing victim was treated at the hospital and reported to be in non-life-threatening condition.

At 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, a 16-year-old male grabbed the phone of a 43-year-old man at 26th and Alabama streets. The man chased the youth, caught up with him, and struggled for control of the phone. Officers arrived on the scene and arrested the robber, and the victim was uninjured.

Shots Fired

Officers responded to a Shot Spotter device activation on 19th Street between Valencia and Guerrero streets at 4:35 a.m. on Thursday and located one spent casing, and also noted damage to a car. Witnesses told police they saw three suspects in a car flee the scene after shots were fired, but no suspect description was available and no arrests were made.

Bike Burglary

Sometime between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an unknown suspect came through the open garage door of a home on 24th Street between Valencia and Guerrero streets and stole some bicycles while the victim was upstairs. No information about the suspect was available, and no arrests were made.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.