Police Nab SF Mission Taxi Cab Hijacker

A 33-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after hijacking a taxi cab by threatening its driver with a knife. According to police reports, the cab driver, a 54-year-old man, picked up the suspect near 15th and Guerrero streets some time around 3:10 a.m. The suspect then pulled out a knife and forced the cab driver to take him home. The victim drove several blocks before fleeing the cab.

The suspect then ran over to another car, jumped in the back, and began threatening its 46-year-old driver. After the latter kicked the suspect out of his car, the suspect pulled out his knife and damaged the outside of the car door. Police arrested the suspect upon arriving at the scene.

Police also reported an aggravated assault that took place on Friday near 26th and Mission streets. At 7:15 p.m., an argument between a 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old man escalated when the latter punched the 40-year-old, causing minor injuries. The 40-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and police have not reported an arrest in the attack.

