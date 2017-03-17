Police ask for help in locating missing senior

The San Francisco Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 68-year-old woman who has been reported missing since March 15.

Jin Zhu Yep is Asian, 5’00”, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 6:30 p.m on Wednesday while crossing the intersection of 13th Street as South Van Ness Avenue.

The elderly woman suffers from Parkinson’s and is considered to be at risk. She was last seen wearing sandals, a pink shirt and blue jeans.

Police ask that anyone with information on Jin’s whereabouts contact the department at (415)-553-0123.