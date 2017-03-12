Police Ask for Help in Locating a Missing Person

Lauren Soriano,32, has been missing since this morning at 11 a.m.

The San Francisco Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Lauren Soriano, a 32-year-old woman, who was last seen today at 11 a.m. leaving her home in Cole Valley.

Soriano is nine months pregnant, white, 5’3″, 115 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

“She was last seen wearing a black tank top, gray sweat pants and beige Ugg boots,” police wrote. “She is known to frequent Ocean Beach and Golden Gate Park.”

If anyone sees Sorlano, contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 553-0123.