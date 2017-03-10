Police Negotiate With Woman Barricaded Inside a Valencia Street Hotel

Three residents of the Crown Hotel at 528 Valencia Street said that a woman, possibly armed, barricaded herself inside a room early this afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m. it appeared that police were still in the process of negotiating to get her out of the room. Terry Bjerkenlund, who lives across from the woman, said that police asked him to leave his door open to allow them to set up a battering ram to open her door.

It’s unclear why the woman barricaded herself inside. One resident said the incident began when the woman pulled a gun on the manager, but this could not be independently confirmed.

Police arrived at the scene on Valencia with long guns and shields and worked first to empty the hotel. Earlier, another officer, armed with a rifle, positioned himself on a roof opposite the Crown Hotel, a single room occupancy hotel.

Limón,a popular Peruvian restaurant, is on the ground floor of the five-story building.

At 3:35, Valencia was still blocked off between 16th and 17th Streets.

Customers remained inside of Muddy Waters and Le Cumbre.

Helicopters are circling overhead.

This story is developing and we will update as we get more information.