Oven Fire in SF Mission Quickly Contained

Firefighters quickly subdued an oven fire inside a building at 21st and Capp streets Wednesday evening, reporting it contained within nine minutes of their arrival. Nobody was injured in the fire, though firefighters providing Twitter updates did not immediately report if anyone would be displaced.

The fire had sent a plume of smoke into the air that could be seen for blocks around, and the smell of smoke lingered after the fire had been contained, one observer reported.

A resident and member of Mission Local, Alex Sweet, who was standing outside the apartment building, said, “From what I know, there was an oven fire.” She gestured to a man standing on the sidewalk, shoeless and wrapped in a grey blanket. “It started in his apartment,” she said. “He was cooking. The smoke detectors did what they are supposed to do—they went off. I don’t know the extent of the damage, but I think everyone is safe and accounted for and was able to get out.”

Sweet said the landlord of the building had checked the fire smoke detectors a month ago. “Everything has been checked and double-checked.”

As of 7:06 p.m., the fire had been contained but residents of the building had been advised to stay inside the building while smoke cleared.

Video from reader Dave Smith:

Oven fire 3140 21st street AVOID AREA SFFD ON SCENE 0657 Hrs. pic.twitter.com/lAg8R2yyLJ — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) March 2, 2017

We will update this story if more information becomes available. Joe Rivano Barros, Elizabeth Creely and Dave Smith contributed to this report.