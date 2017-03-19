Mission High heads to state championship! (SF Gate)

Mission High has made history. From last night’s game in Fairfield, SF Gate reports:

FAIRFIELD — It first looked as though it was going to be easy. And then it wasn’t. One thing was clear, though: Nothing was going to keep the Mission High boys basketball team from making history.

Bears senior guard Niamey Harris scored 23 points — including the team’s last five — as Mission defeated host Vanden-Fairfield 72-68 to win the Northern California Division 3 championship. In doing so, the Bears (34-1) became just the fourth San Francisco public school boys team to advance to a state championship and the first since 2001.

