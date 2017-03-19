Mission High heads to state championship! (SF Gate)

The Mission Bears celebrate their win. The Mission High School team after their win against St. Ignatius High. On Saturday they played in Fairfield and won to go onto the state championships. Photo by Bruce Hallman
Mission High has made history. From last night’s game in Fairfield, SF Gate reports:

FAIRFIELD — It first looked as though it was going to be easy. And then it wasn’t. One thing was clear, though: Nothing was going to keep the Mission High boys basketball team from making history.

Bears senior guard Niamey Harris scored 23 points — including the team’s last five — as Mission defeated host Vanden-Fairfield 72-68 to win the Northern California Division 3 championship. In doing so, the Bears (34-1) became just the fourth San Francisco public school boys team to advance to a state championship and the first since 2001.

