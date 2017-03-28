Mission District artists will open their studios to visitors

Artists throughout the Mission will open their studios to visitors this weekend, April 1 and 2.

From individual studios like Talavera Ballon at 25th and Guerrero to large art complexes like the Pacific Felt Factory, a staggering variety of work will be open to the public from noon to 6 p.m.

At the Pacific Felt Factory, artists will also be participating in the bi-monthly Mission Art and Performance Project (MAPP), which has a political theme this time around – organizers say they are using the event to connect participants to organizations,

marches and groups who are working counter to the federal agenda.

Just a week later, Art Explosion at 2425 17th Street and 744 Alabama Street will kick off its 17th annual spring open studios event with a reception Friday, April 7 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m, and open studios Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Here’s a full map of where to visit this weekend, and you can find a complete list of artist and previews of their work here: