Mission Community Market heads to new La Placita on Bartlett

Years in the making, a public space on Bartlett Street between 21st and 22nd streets will jointly open with the Mission Community Market today.

A ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. will kick off the season of the recurring farmers’ market, which for seven years has been run on 22nd Street between Valencia and Mission streets. It will now operate in the newly renovated block of Bartlett Street, named La Placita.

The Bartlett Street renovation has been in the works nearly as long as the market has been running – you can check out Mission Local coverage of an early brainstorming session here. La Placita will also host a grand opening party on Sunday April 30th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Community Market offers produce from many local farms as well as booths featuring local businesses as well as live music, youth activities, and other programs. It also runs with the help of volunteers – anyone interested in helping out can email mcm@missioncommunitymarket.org.

“We are very excited for the new changes and growth at our market,” said the Mission Community Market manager Vanessa Bonilla in a statement. “We want all Missioners to feel welcomed and consider the market as a safe space.”