Man Injured in SF Mission Baseball Bat Beating

A 44-year-old man was transported to the hospital in non-life threatening condition after he was assaulted with a baseball bat on Sunday night. The attack occurred sometime between 9 and 10 p.m. near 21st and York streets. According to police, the victim was approached from behind by an unidentified man who struck him in the back of the head with the baseball bat before fleeing in an unknown direction, evading arrest.

On Monday at 6:30 p.m., a 43-year-old man was robbed by an unknown man while sitting in his vehicle. The man, while reportedly parked near Market Street and Duboce Avenue, had placed his backpack containing a laptop in his car’s passenger seat and then proceeded to get into the driver’s seat. During that time, an unidentified man startled the victim by shattering his passenger window. The suspect grabbed the backpack and ran. Police have not reported an arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.