Man beaten after refusing to let stranger borrow his phone

A 41-year-old man was assaulted near 16th and Capp streets after refusing to give another man permission to use his cell phone. At about 10:40 p.m. on Monday, the victim was approached by a man estimated to be in his mid-30s, who asked the victim if he could borrow his phone. According to police reports, the victim refused and crossed the street in an effort to get away from the suspect.

The suspect followed and punched the 41-year-old man, who fell to ground and sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, while his attacker evaded arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.