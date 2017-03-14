Loló, Colorful 22nd St. Cevicheria, Has Closed

SF Gate reports that Loló Cevicheria, the quirky and much smaller sister restaurant of Loló on Valencia Street, closed its doors on Saturday because of an expired lease.

The cevicheria was popular for its small plates, tacos and of course, a variety of ceviche, and had operated out of the 3230 22nd St. location since July 2014– some five months after the original Loló made its move from that location to a bigger space at 974 Valencia St.

Owners Jorge Martinez and his wife Lorena Zertuche first opened the original Loló in the 22nd Street space in 2008. Their plan is to keep their Loló spin-off alive and are currently scouting for a new location for the cevicheria, Martinez told SF Gate.