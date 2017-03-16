Listen Local: The mural scene in 2017 with Sirron Norris

Listen Local is Mission Local in audio form. We record live on a biweekly webcast at BFF.fm every other Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:00.

This week we talked with muralist Sirron Norris, who has a number of projects around the Mission District, about making murals now, and what it’s been like in the past. Norris is also the lead illustrator for the popular Fox TV Sitcom Bob’s Burgers and spoke with us about the forced removal of his mural depicting characters from the show that he painted on the roll-up doors of Rhea’s Cafe on 20th and Bryant streets last year.

Listen to this episode below or check out older programs on our BFF archives.