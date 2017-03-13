Garfield Square Athletic Field Resurfaced, Reopened

Garfield Square. Photo by Lola M. Chavez
By Posted

The athletic field at Garfield Square has reopened with a new look. Fencing and drainage have been updated, the field’s old turf was completely recycled, and the new turf has a natural infill made from sand and cork, according to the SF Recreation and Parks Department.

Garfield Square underwent a previous renovation more than a decade ago through the City Fields Foundation, according to the department. The foundation renovated 21 athletic fields around the city, yielding 90,000 annual hours of playtime on city fields.

Here are some photos of the upgraded field:

Garfield Square. Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Garfield Square field

 Photo courtesy SF Recreation and Parks Department

Garfield Square field

Photo courtesy SF Recreation and Parks Department

Filed under: Front Page, Government & Non Profits, Mobile, Newsletter, Parks, Today's Mission

Tagged: ,

You may also like:

Something to add?

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy