Car splattered with acid, woman robbed and injured in her sleep in SF Mission

A Mission resident reported that his car had been splashed with acid while parked near 18th and Lexington streets sometime on Sunday. The man said that none of his property was taken from inside of the car, and believes that the attack was random.

San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Robert Rueca said that the incident was likely isolated and did not confirm receipt of a police report by press time, but said that reports of such incidents in the past have been tied to acts of vandalism.

A 59-year-old woman was transported to the hospital at 11 p.m. on Sunday after she woke up at her 26th Street and South Van Ness Avenue residence and discovered that she was injured and that some of her property was missing. The woman was unable to provide further details on the incident.

A 30-year-old man had his laptop swiped while sitting in a coffeeshop near 18th and Noe streets. According to police reports, the man was sitting at a table inside of the coffee shop when he was approached by three men in their early 20s. One of the men asked him a question and then took his laptop off the table and fled on foot.

The victim chased the suspect and was able to recover his laptop. The would-be robber evaded arrest by jumping into a vehicle and fleeing with the other two suspects.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.